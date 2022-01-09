 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katara Juniper Nelson

Katara

PARENTS: Samantha Lee Silensky and Justin Jacob Nelson, of Port Byron

DATE: Dec. 23, 2021

SIZE: 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

