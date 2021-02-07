 Skip to main content
Kaylee McCoy Ingerson

Kaylee McCoy Ingerson

PARENTS: Michelle Ann Ingerson and Benjamin McCoy Ingerson, of Elbridge

DATE: Jan. 6, 2021

WEIGHT: 6.95 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

