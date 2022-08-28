 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaylyn Rose Jenner

Kaylyn

PARENTS: Elizabeth Ann Bushnell and Brady Patrick Jenner, of Auburn

SEX: Female

DATE: Aug. 18, 2022

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 6 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

