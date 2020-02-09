Kayson Micheal English

Kayson Micheal English

PARENTS: MacKenzee Wheeler and Branden English, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 1, 2020

WEIGHT: 5 pounds, 12 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

