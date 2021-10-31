 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenleigh Marie Babiarz

Babiarz

PARENTS: Nicole Babiarz and Frederick Babiarz Jr., of Weedsport

DATE: Sept. 23, 2021

SIZE: 4 pounds, 1.7 ounces

HOSPITAL: Community General

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Lori Sylvester, of Auburn

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Frederick Babiarz Sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News