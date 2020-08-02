You have permission to edit this article.
Kyrese Darrel Whiffen

Kyrese

PARENTS: Shelly Lee Whiffen, of Auburn

DATE: July 21, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 10.2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Kaya Taylor, O'Connor Taylor, MaKenna Johnson

