Laia Deity Galdiano Secrist Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Jinky Galdiano Secrist and Daniel Ward Secrist Jr., of WaterlooSEX: FemaleDATE: Aug. 14, 2023HOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jovonni Ronzell James Robinson PARENTS: Kailie Ann Guererri and Darius Ladae Robinson, of Auburn