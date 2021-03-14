Lana Lynnrose Chappell
PARENTS: Kaytlyn Marie Lusk and Jonathon Gerald Chappell, of Auburn
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
DATE: March 4, 2021
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 10 ounces
Related to this story
Most Popular
PARENTS: Samantha Marie Zellar and Sean McQuaig Carpenter, of Auburn
PARENTS: Justine Dale Flora and Bryer Zachary Burke, of Jordan
PARENTS: Joelle Jean Townsend, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ericka Jane Applebee and Anthony Domenick DelVecchio, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ashley Michele Hollfelder and Matthew John Hollfelder, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Courtney Guy and Thomas Guy, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Erin Lue Carmody and Jonathan Carl Brezee, of Auburn
PARENTS: Lauren Francis Roe and Raymond Lee Wilson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore Neil Cooper, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jaynne Marie Janusz and Matthew David Janusz, of Auburn