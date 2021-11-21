Layla Jane Harding

PARENTS: Sarah Christine Harding and Robert William Harding, of Auburn
DATE: Nov. 8, 2021
SIZE: 7 pounds, 13 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Paula Banazwski (grandmother)
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: DeAnna and Mike Campanelli
