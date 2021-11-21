 Skip to main content
Layla Jane Harding

Harding

PARENTS: Sarah Christine Harding and Robert William Harding, of Auburn

DATE: Nov. 8, 2021

SIZE: 7 pounds, 13 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Paula Banazwski (grandmother)

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: DeAnna and Mike Campanelli

