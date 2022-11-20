 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leo Douglas Countryman

  • 0
Countryman

PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore Neil Cooper, of Auburn

SEX: Male

DATE: Nov. 15, 2022

SIZE: 9 pounds, 6 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Paisley Countryman, Lincoln Countryman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News