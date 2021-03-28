 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liam Christopher Smith

Liam Christopher Smith

{{featured_button_text}}
Smith

PARENTS: Kaitlyn Quinn Gilfus and Christopher Scott Smith, of Weedsport

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: March 11, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 10 ounces

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News