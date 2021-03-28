Liam Christopher Smith

PARENTS: Kaitlyn Quinn Gilfus and Christopher Scott Smith, of Weedsport
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
DATE: March 11, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 10 ounces
PARENTS: Christine Sarah Gehan, of Oswego
PARENTS: Crystal Lee Nevidomsky and Frank Daniel Nevidomsky, of Auburn
PARENTS: Joelle Jean Townsend, of Auburn
PARENTS: Claritza Ogando Garcia and Wilver Otoniel LaParra Gonzalez, of Auburn
PARENTS: Samantha Marie Zellar and Sean McQuaig Carpenter, of Auburn
PARENTS: Valerie Scott and Douglas Scott, of Pipersville, Pennsylvania
PARENTS: Rebecca Sue Wingood and Timothy Paul Wingood, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Jaynne Marie Janusz and Matthew David Janusz, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kaytlyn Marie Lusk and Jonathon Gerald Chappell, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ericka Jane Applebee and Anthony Domenick DelVecchio, of Auburn
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.