{{featured_button_text}}
BoyLiam.JPG

PARENTS: Ashley Maria Zobel and Greggory Collin Starr, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 28, 2019

WEIGHT: 10 pounds, 1.3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Isabella Leonard (sister)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0