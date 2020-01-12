PARENTS: Ashley Maria Zobel and Greggory Collin Starr, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 28, 2019
WEIGHT: 10 pounds, 1.3 ounces
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Isabella Leonard (sister)
PARENTS: Ashley Maria Zobel and Greggory Collin Starr, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 28, 2019
WEIGHT: 10 pounds, 1.3 ounces
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Isabella Leonard (sister)
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.