Liam Gabriel Morrissette

Liam Gabriel Morrissette

Liam

PARENTS: Kaitlin Morrissette and Zach Morrissette, of Auburn

DATE: June 21, 2021

WEIGHT: 9 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Mason and Carter

