Liam Jaxson Flowers

PARENTS: Samaira Marie Cratic and Lorence Demetrain Flowers, of Auburn
SEX: Female
DATE: Nov. 19, 2022
SIZE: 8 pounds, 2 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community