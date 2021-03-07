Lincoln Shacore Countryman

PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore Neil Cooper, of Auburn
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
DATE: Feb. 24, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces
SIBLINGS: Paisley Rose Countryman, 1
PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore Neil Cooper, of Auburn
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
DATE: Feb. 24, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces
SIBLINGS: Paisley Rose Countryman, 1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PARENTS: Erin Lue Carmody and Jonathan Carl Brezee, of Auburn
PARENTS: Lauren Francis Roe and Raymond Lee Wilson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Tayler Cheyenne SHeppard and Amber Sue Sheppard, of Auburn
PARENTS: Brianna Lynne Besaw and Henry Mays Coleman III, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jennifer Shannon Horsford and Kevin Williams Jr., of Auburn
PARENTS: Crystal Ann Young, of Auburn
PARENTS: Justine Dale Flora and Bryer Zachary Burke, of Jordan
PARENTS: Cascia Kealoha Cleveland, of Auburn, and Micco Rafael Agnew-El, of Syracuse
PARENTS: Sarabeth Leetta Kirby, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ashley Michele Hollfelder and Matthew John Hollfelder, of Port Byron
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.