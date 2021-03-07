 Skip to main content
Lincoln Shacore Countryman

Lincoln Shacore Countryman

Lincoln

PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore Neil Cooper, of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: Feb. 24, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces

SIBLINGS: Paisley Rose Countryman, 1

