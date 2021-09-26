 Skip to main content
Logan Michael Case

Logan Michael Case

Case

PARENTS: Megan Rose Nightengale and John Michael Case, of Auburn

DATE: Sept. 10, 2021

SIZE: 8 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Rhea Case

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Scott and Kim Nightengale

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Irene How, Theodore Case

