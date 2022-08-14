 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loyalty Kededra and Justice Smith

PARENTS: Sequioa Zaire Smith, of Auburn

SEX: Loyalty: Female; Justice: Male

DATE: July 31, 2022

WEIGHT: Loyalty: 5 pounds, 9.6 ounces; Justice: 6 pounds, 4.9 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

