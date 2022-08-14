Loyalty Kededra and Justice Smith

PARENTS: Sequioa Zaire Smith, of Auburn
SEX: Loyalty: Female; Justice: Male
DATE: July 31, 2022
WEIGHT: Loyalty: 5 pounds, 9.6 ounces; Justice: 6 pounds, 4.9 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
PARENTS: Mariah Christine Johnson and Christopher Robert Janssen, of Auburn
PARENTS: Catalina Rosivel Martinez and Ruberin Carrillo, of Aurora
PARENTS: Katie Lynn Smith, of Auburn, and Steven Michael Jardin, of Cato
PARENTS: Monique Marie Adams and Ponel Jackson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Tonya Cheryl Henry and Ryan Michael Wilson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kira Marie Giacona and Joseph Peter Albert Giacona, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jeslyn Elaine Forbes and Dana Robert Leone, of Marcellus
PARENTS: Anastazia Hope Hickman and Andrew Thomas Duke, of Auburn
PARENTS: Amanda Elizabeth Vadala and Cary Matthew Mariano, of Syracuse
