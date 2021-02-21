 Skip to main content
Luella Evelyn Kirby

Kirby

PARENTS: Sarabeth Leetta Kirby, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 5, 2021

WEIGHT: 8 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Leetta St. John and Sarah St. John

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Cindy Kirby and Bill Kirby

