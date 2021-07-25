 Skip to main content
Lukas Maximus Mcleod

PARENTS: (Father) Uziel Mcleod and (mother) DomineQue Williams

DATE: 11:41 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021

SIZE: 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long  

SIBLINGS: Uziel Mcleod the second and Karter Williams

