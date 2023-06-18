Macy Lee Burhans Jun 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Danielle Noel Burhans, of Skaneateles, and Kevin Lloyd Eldred, of AuburnSEX: FemaleDATE: June 6, 2023SIZE: 6 pounds, 14 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Caroline Marion Alfieri PARENTS: Ashley Marion Alfieri and Daniel Michael Alfieri, of Auburn Coleson Ernest Woodward PARENTS: Danell Denise Gamache and Neil Johnathan Woodward, of Auburn