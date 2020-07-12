Malachi Lamont Green

Malachi Lamont Green

Malachi

PARENTS: Destinee Marie Green, of Auburn

DATE: June 30, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 4 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Ni'Lanee, Neville

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Sabrina Singleton, Antonio Jones

