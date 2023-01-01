 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Malena Margret Mozelle Figgs

  • 0
Figgs

PARENTS: Alena Marie Morris and Malik Monroe Figgs, of Auburn

SEX: Female

DATE: Dec. 19, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, .08 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Malik Figgs III

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sloan Gavitt

PARENTS: Erica Bizzari and Nathaniel Gavitt, of Auburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News