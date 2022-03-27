Mateo Tank Muñiz Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PARENTS: Chanelè Destiny Bullock and Giovanni Jacob Muñiz, of AuburnDATE: March 10, 2022SIZE: 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inchesSEX: MaleHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Carmine Christopher and Lorenzo Thomas Kustyn PARENTS: Kiley Kustyn and Michael Kustyn, of Port Byron Isaiah Matthew Hehn PARENTS: Adrieonna Sherice Hamilton and Matthew Isaiah Hehn, of Auburn Hunter Lee Kilts PARENTS: Tabetha Lynn Miles and Stephen Edward Kilts, of Auburn Averie Kennedy Bracht PARENTS: Matthew Bracht and Courtney Beth LaFleur, of Auburn Brooke Elizabeth Sierzenga PARENTS: Molly Elizabeth Sierzenga and Patrick Charles Sierzenga, of Auburn Mila Mae Allen PARENTS: Madalyn Starr Mallory, of Camillus, and Patrick William Allen II, of Auburn