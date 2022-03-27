 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mateo Tank Muñiz

PARENTS: Chanelè Destiny Bullock and Giovanni Jacob Muñiz, of Auburn

DATE: March 10, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inches

SEX: Male

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

