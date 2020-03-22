Mi'Anna Diane Catherine Williams-Raftis

Mi'Anna Diane Catherine Williams-Raftis

PARENTS: Bridget Ann Mercedes Raftis

DATE: March 13, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Noelle and Marcel Raftis

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Marty and Lisa Raftis

