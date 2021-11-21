Michael Lee Ferro

PARENTS: Mikala Joy Ferro and Michael David Ferro, of Auburn
DATE: Nov. 6, 2021
SIZE: 8 pounds, 8 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Raymond and Claudene Lockwood
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Michael and Ellen Ferro
