Mila Mae Allen

Allen

PARENTS: Madalyn Starr Mallory, of Camillus, and Patrick William Allen II, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 21, 2022

SIZE: 8 pounds, 11.9 ounces

SEX: Female

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

