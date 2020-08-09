You have permission to edit this article.
Mila Rose Marventano

Mila Rose Marventano

Mila

PARENTS: Melanie Anne Catalfano-Marventano and Joe Marventano, of Auburn

DATE: July 25, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 11 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

