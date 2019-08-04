{{featured_button_text}}
Miles

PARENTS: Bethany Grace Gonzalez and Ronald Ruben Gonzalez, of Auburn

DATE: July 24, 2019

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 14 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Charlotte, Vivian and Esther Gonzalez

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Amy McCormick, Tom McCormick

