PARENTS: Bethany Grace Gonzalez and Ronald Ruben Gonzalez, of Auburn
DATE: July 24, 2019
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 14 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Charlotte, Vivian and Esther Gonzalez
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Amy McCormick, Tom McCormick
PARENTS: Bethany Grace Gonzalez and Ronald Ruben Gonzalez, of Auburn
DATE: July 24, 2019
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 14 ounces
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Charlotte, Vivian and Esther Gonzalez
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Amy McCormick, Tom McCormick
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.