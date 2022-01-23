 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miststasia Marie Thomas

Thomas

PARENTS: Jessica Marie Overstreet and Eric Lashawn Thomas, of Auburn

DATE: Jan. 15, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 6.9 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

