Mitchell James Simon

Mitchell

PARENTS: Hannah Faith Howe and Mitchell Joseph Brynn Simon, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 22, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community Hospital

SIBLINGS: Sophia Loralynn Simon

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Robin White, Ronald Howe

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Helen Archambo, Dusty Archambo

