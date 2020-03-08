Mitchell James Simon

PARENTS: Hannah Faith Howe and Mitchell Joseph Brynn Simon, of Auburn
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community Hospital
SIBLINGS: Sophia Loralynn Simon
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Robin White, Ronald Howe
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Helen Archambo, Dusty Archambo
