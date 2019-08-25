PARENTS: Francina Jiffy Howe and Monroe Darnell Scott, of Auburn
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: David, Michael, Francina, Hazel
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Claudette Dockery
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Verdell Scott
