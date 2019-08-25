{{featured_button_text}}
Mya

PARENTS: Francina Jiffy Howe and Monroe Darnell Scott, of Auburn

DATE: Aug. 10, 2019

WEIGHT: 6.6 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: David, Michael, Francina, Hazel

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Claudette Dockery

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Verdell Scott

