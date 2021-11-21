 Skip to main content
Nash Seraphin Moniz

Moniz

PARENTS: Abby Rose Smith and Seraphin Kenneth Moniz, of Auburn

DATE: Oct. 22, 2021

SIZE: 6 pounds, 10 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Carter Anthony Bulla

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Deborah Smith

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Kenneth Moniz

