Nash Seraphin Moniz

PARENTS: Abby Rose Smith and Seraphin Kenneth Moniz, of Auburn
DATE: Oct. 22, 2021
SIZE: 6 pounds, 10 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Carter Anthony Bulla
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Deborah Smith
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Kenneth Moniz
