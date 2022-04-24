Natalie Paige Switzer

PARENTS: Sheila Marie Powers and Jesse Colin Switzer, of Cayuga
SEX: Female
DATE: April 4, 2022
SIZE: 6 pounds, 2 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
PARENTS: Stacy Hotaling and Nicholas Hotaling, of Union Springs
PARENTS: Erin Elizabeth Speno and Leron Michael Agee, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kaylee Michele Locastro and Brian Edward Locastro, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Stephanie Elizabeth Porten and Christopher William Porten, of Auburn
PARENTS: Casandra Ett Quinn and Laeron Murray, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kaitlynn Markella Smith and Jordan Michael Harmon, of Auburn
PARENTS: Chanelè Destiny Bullock and Giovanni Jacob Muñiz, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kimberly Ann Togni and Jeremy Wayne Ketcham, of Auburn
PARENTS: Teresa Marie Sadowski and Victor Lopez, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Meghan Elizabeth Maloney and Joshua Michael Maloney, of Auburn
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.