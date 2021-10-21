 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nina Maye Schebell

Schebell

PARENTS: Rebecca C-L Ramish and Robert H. Schebell, of Marietta

DATE: Oct. 12, 2021

SIZE: 7 pounds, 7.3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Jared Clark, Rudy Schebell, Nova Schebell

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Sandra and James Ramish

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viola Mae Sullivan

Viola Mae Sullivan

PARENTS: Alexsandra Spencer Sullivan (the former Allie Shaw) and Daniel Michael Sullivan, of Auburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News