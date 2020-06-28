Novah'Lee Rayne Dixon

Novah'Lee Rayne Dixon

Novah'Lee

PARENTS: Ashley Ann Enslow and Khiry Lashawn Dixon Sr., of Auburn

DATE: June 20, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

