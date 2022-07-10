 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Octavia Lee Branch

PARENTS: Danielle Louise Branch and Eddie Lee Branch, of Seneca Falls

SEX: Female

DATE: June 25, 2022

SIZE: 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

