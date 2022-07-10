Octavia Lee Branch Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Danielle Louise Branch and Eddie Lee Branch, of Seneca FallsSEX: FemaleDATE: June 25, 2022SIZE: 7 pounds, 13.6 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Liam John Hollfelder PARENTS: Ashley Michele Hollfelder, of Port Byron, and Matthew John Hollfelder, of Auburn Leila Maria Grace Dewitt-Liddle PARENTS: Keirstyn Elizabeth Grace Liddle and Christopher Gerald Dewitt, of Auburn Tate Matthew Parry PARENTS: Colin and Meghan Parry Adalynn Marie Northrup PARENTS: Alisha Marie Northrup and Jamie Allen Northrup, of Auburn Everly Jade Dacey PARENTS: Morgan Lee Cornell, of Cayuga, and Dustin Michael Dacey Levi Charles Sheets PARENTS: Morgan Marie Bell and Anthony Michael Sheets, of Auburn August William Martinez PARENTS: Lilly Mae Nelson and Eric Michael Martinez, of Port Byron Mason Joshua Flickner PARENTS: Morgan and Paul Flickner, of Auburn Freya Nichole Sylvester PARENTS: Nichole Elizabeth Sylvester and Michael Brandon Sylvester, of Cayuga