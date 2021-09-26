 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owen Mathew Warner

Owen Mathew Warner

{{featured_button_text}}
Warner

PARENTS: Allyssa Leann Morrissette and Mathew James Warner, of Auburn

DATE: Sept. 3, 2021

SIZE: 8.12 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jon and Melanie Morrissette

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Steven and Nancy Warner

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News