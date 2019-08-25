PARENTS: Alicia Jean Workman, of Cato, and Christopher Micheal Larson Jr., of Syracuse
SIZE: 7 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 inches long
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tina Workman, Reaford Workman
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tiffany Harris
