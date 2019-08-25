{{featured_button_text}}
GirlPaisley.JPG

PARENTS: Alicia Jean Workman, of Cato, and Christopher Micheal Larson Jr., of Syracuse

DATE: Aug. 11, 2019

SIZE: 7 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 inches long

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tina Workman, Reaford Workman

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tiffany Harris

