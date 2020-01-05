{{featured_button_text}}

PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore N. Cooper, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 26, 2019

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 15 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tara Griffin, Douglas Countryman

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Rita Sherifi

