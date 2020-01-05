PARENTS: Haylee Marie Countryman and Shacore N. Cooper, of Auburn
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 15 ounces
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tara Griffin, Douglas Countryman
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Rita Sherifi
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!