Pa'Korra Elizabeth Dar Love-Robinson

Pa'Korra Elizabeth Dar Love-Robinson

PARENTS: Chela Caroline Love and Russell Eugene Robinson, of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: March 28, 2021

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 8 ounces

