BoyParker.JPG

PARENTS: Chelsea Lee Youells and James Robert Leach, of Cato

DATE: Aug. 19, 2019

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 13 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Landyn Leach, Greyson Leach

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Misty Youells

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Howard Leach

