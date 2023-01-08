Peola Louise Dale

PARENTS: Rachel Diane Dale, of Auburn
SEX: Female
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PARENTS: Erica Shyann Manners and Paul Leonard Delles III, of Auburn
PARENTS: Cortney Marie Harris and Russell James Buehler, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kaleigh Lynn Donch, of Jordan, and Noah Peter-Anthony Donch, of Auburn
PARENTS: Alena Marie Morris and Malik Monroe Figgs, of Auburn
PARENTS: Amber Lynn Bowen and Christopher Robert Dudzinski, of Cato
PARENTS: Samantha Sunny Fenton and Allan Dale Givens Jr., of Auburn
PARENTS: Kayla Marie Nichols and Travis John Welch, of Seneca Falls
PARENTS: Samantha Lee Towndrow and Brent Logan Hartman, of Wolcott
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.