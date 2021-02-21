 Skip to main content
Prince Abdelhak Zahid Estes

Prince Abdelhak Zahid Estes

Estes

PARENTS: Da-Jonné Tyshea Thompson, of Auburn

DATE: Jan. 31, 2021

WEIGHT: 7.9 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: King Alexander Estes

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Wanda Estes

