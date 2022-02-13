 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raelynn Mae Eipp

PARENTS: Shelby Lynn Weatherwax, of Port Byron, and Austyn William Eipp, of Auburn

DATE: Jan. 19, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 10.4 ounces

SEX: Female

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

