Rayah Ann-Ruth Creque Jackson May 1, 2022 PARENTS: Keri Ann-Ruth Miller, of Union SpringsSEX: FemaleDATE: April 5, 2022WEIGHT: 6.5 poundsHOSPITAL: Auburn Community