River Blaze Schumaker Aug 14, 2022

PARENTS: Kennedy Gabriella Giancola and Michael Ray Schumaker, of Auburn
SEX: Male
DATE: Aug. 6, 2022
WEIGHT: 5 pounds, 13 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community