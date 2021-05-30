Robert Lawrence Hanley
PARENTS: Melissa Cherise Bowers and Randy John Hanley, of Cayuga
DATE: May 12, 2021
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 9 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
