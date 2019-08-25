PARENTS: Larissa Michelle Cedeño, of Seneca Falls, and Christian Jacob Cedeño
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Michelle Reeve, Jonn Gadsby
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Joan Diaz, David Cedeño
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.