Royal Michael Bort

PARENTS: Samanth Breann Bort, of Auburn
SEX: Male
DATE: Aug. 2, 2022
WEIGHT: 5 pounds, 15 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
PARENTS: Mariah Christine Johnson and Christopher Robert Janssen, of Auburn
PARENTS: Catalina Rosivel Martinez and Ruberin Carrillo, of Aurora
PARENTS: Katie Lynn Smith, of Auburn, and Steven Michael Jardin, of Cato
PARENTS: Monique Marie Adams and Ponel Jackson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Tonya Cheryl Henry and Ryan Michael Wilson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kira Marie Giacona and Joseph Peter Albert Giacona, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jeslyn Elaine Forbes and Dana Robert Leone, of Marcellus
PARENTS: Anastazia Hope Hickman and Andrew Thomas Duke, of Auburn
PARENTS: Amanda Elizabeth Vadala and Cary Matthew Mariano, of Syracuse
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.