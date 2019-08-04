{{featured_button_text}}
GirlRylee.JPG

PARENTS: Amy Lynn Seamans and Terry Lee Seamans Jr., of Auburn

DATE: July 26, 2019

WEIGHT: 5 pounds, 12 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Hannah Lee Seamans

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0